The Black Lives Matters protests across Australia are likely to slow down the efforts to ease Coronavirus restrictions.

Australia’s medical expert panel now ant to see two further weeks of low infections before making any broader changes to the nation’s rules.

However, Australia is on the right track, with no locally acquired cases being reported yesterday.

Protestors who attended the Black Lives Matter rally ignored the government social distancing laws and are now being told to monitor their health.

Premier Daniel Andrews urged all Victorians to be cautious, saying despite a lack of fresh cases, the threats was not over.

“Anybody who has symptoms should not go to work, anybody who has symptoms should isolate, anybody who has symptoms should come forward and get tested,” he said.

“It’s not done, it’s not over, and following the rules remains as important as ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You could have months and months of zero cases and all of a sudden, if everyone’s just going back to normal, rather than a COVID normal, then we will finish up in a second wave.”