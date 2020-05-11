Victorian students will resume face-to-face learning from May 26, as part of the state government’s easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Prep, grades one and two, and years 11 and 12 students will be the first ones allowed back in the classroom.

“This is a staged approach, a staggered approach, both in terms of public health – to limit the number of people that are moving throughout the Victorian community,” Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday.

Since the start of term two, schools have only been open to vulnerable students and those of essential workers as part of the government’s measures to stem the coronavirus spread.

Only about three per cent of students have been attending school in person as a result, Mr Andrews said.

From June 9, years three to 10 will join their schoolmates on campus at government schools.

“I know the last four weeks have been very, very challenging,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“With three students in my own household, all learning from home, including our eldest, who’s doing Year 12, I know and understand this has not been easy.”

There will be some restrictions in place though.

Parents and carers will be prevented from mingling during drop-off and pick-up.

Recess and lunch breaks will be staggered and teachers and staff will be socially distanced.

Children will have to drink only out of their own water bottles, not from fountains.