Victoria has recorded a further 240 new Coronavirus cases overnight.

There have been 13 further lives lost.

8 of the deaths are linked to aged care settings.

622 Victorians are in hospital with COVID-19, of which 43 are in intensive care and 28 are on ventilators.

There were 20,279 undertaken in the last 24 hours.

The suspension of evictions and rental increases has now been extended until the end of 2020.