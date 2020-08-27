Victoria has recorded 113 new cases of Coronavirus overnight.

There have been 12 further lives lost – all are linked to aged care.

513 Victorians are in hospital with 29 in ICU.

Over 20,000 results came back yesterday, which Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews again described as a “powerful contribution”.

The DHHS has updated its website to include guidelines on what to do in the event of an emergency after Victoria was battered by storms overnight. They have confirmed that you are able to seek urgent repairs if your home has been damaged due to storms and you are allowed to leave home to assist family members if their home has been damaged. More information can be found here.

South Australia has also relaxed the restrictions for communities that reside along the Victoria border. There will be a 40km radius buffer for residents to travel for work, shopping, education and medical services.