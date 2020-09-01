Victoria has recorded 90 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

There have been 6 further deaths – three occurred prior to yesterday.

416 Victorians are in hospital with 2,415 active cases across the state. 1,177 are in aged care, 35 in disability settings and 332 are healthcare workers.

Over 13,000 were recorded overnight, with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews appealing to anyone with the mildest of symptoms to come forward for testing as the roadmap to re-opening is planned.

129 fines were issued in the past 24 hours by Victoria Police across the state.