Victoria has recorded 11 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Five are under investigation.

There have been no further deaths.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling daily average is now 9.4. Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average is now 0.4.

There are now 196 active cases across the state – the first time there have been 200 cases since June 26. 19 healthcare workers and 45 are in aged care settings.

17 Victorians are in hospital with one in ICU.