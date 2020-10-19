Victoria has recorded one local case of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Another positive case of someone with a Victorian address has been recorded by the DHHS, however they are quarantining in another state after returning from overseas.

There were no lives lost overnight.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is now 6.4. Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average has dropped to 0.4.

There are 112 active cases across the state. 10 are healthcare workers.

11 Victorians are in hospital with none in intensive care.

