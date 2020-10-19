Victoria has recorded one local case of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Another positive case of someone with a Victorian address has been recorded by the DHHS, however they are quarantining in another state after returning from overseas.

There were no lives lost overnight.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is now 6.4. Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average has dropped to 0.4.

There are 112 active cases across the state. 10 are healthcare workers.

11 Victorians are in hospital with none in intensive care.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Coronavirus COVID-19 melbourne victoria