Victoria has recorded 41 new cases of Coronavirus overnight.

There have been 7 further deaths. 6 of the deaths are linked to Aged Care.

There were 17,396 processed in the last 24 hours.

From 11:59PM on Sunday, Melbourne will move to Step One, which will allow solo households to have one guest in their home, this nominated person cannot change during the period the rule is in place, the curfew also applies.

Melbourne’s curfew will begin at 9PM instead of 8PM and will still end at 5AM.

Playgrounds will be able to re-open for children but social distancing must be able to be practice.

Melbourne will be able to move to Step 2 from September 28th, if the rolling 14 day average is below 50, it currently isn’t.

