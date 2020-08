Victoria has recorded 148 new Coronavirus cases overnight.

There have been 8 further lives lost.

#Covid19VicData for August 25, 2020.

There have been 148 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours, and 8 deaths. Our thoughts are with all of those affected.

More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/X2DprabMoQ

— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 24, 2020