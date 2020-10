Victoria has recorded six new cases of coronavirus overnight – all are in metropolitan Melbourne.

There have been no deaths overnight.

There are now 175 active cases across the state, including 25 in aged care settings.

Over 15,000 tests results were conducted yesterday.

There are 21 Victorians in the hospital with none in ICU.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is now 8.9. Regional Victoria stands at 0.6.

