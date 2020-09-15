Victoria has recorded 42 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

There have been 8 further deaths – all are linked to aged care.

There are 991 active cases across the state, a number that Premier Daniel Andrews was very excited about when he addressed the press on Wednesday morning. It is the first time since July 8 that cases have been in triple digits and it has been confirmed by Minister For Health Jenny Mikakos that 70% of those are in aged care.

107 Victorians are in hospital with 11 in ICU. Six are on ventilators.

14,374 were conducted yesterday with the appeal still out there for anyone with the mildest of symptoms to come forward for testing.

Melbourne’s daily average of cases must be below 50 for two weeks to move to step two, it is now at 49.6. However, residents will still need to wait until September 28 for any further easing of restrictions.

Advertisement