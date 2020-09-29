Victoria has recorded 13 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

There have been 4 further deaths – two of those are linked to aged care.

44 Victorians are in hospital with six in ICU. There are now 305 active cases including three in Regional Victoria.

Over 17,000 tests were conducted yesterday, which Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews described as a “very strong number.”

Melbourne’s 14-day average is now 16.4 with 21 cases with an unknown source. Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average is 0.3.

The Premier has announced a surveillance testing program in high-risk workplaces such as aged care and food production to seek out asymptomatic coronavirus cases. The goal is to test 25% of staff each week.

