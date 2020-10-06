Victoria has recorded 6 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There have been 2 further lives lost.

Over 16,000 tests were conducted yesterday. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has urged members of the public to continue to come forward for testing.

“What we’ve seen in recent days, whether it be Frankston, Chadstone, Kilmore, Benalla, we’ve seen patterns that can run lengths of the state and they run quickly. This thing is wicked,” he said.

26 healthcare workers are active cases. There are 58 active cases in aged care settings.

Melbourne’s daily average is now 9.9 – under 10 for the first time. Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average is 0.3.

The Chadstone outbreak has now grown to 31.

