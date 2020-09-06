Victoria’s new Coronavirus cases have dropped to 41. This is the lowest daily total since June.

There have been 9 further lives lost – eight of those are linked to aged care.

Over 12,000 tests were recorded which came from Victorians who presented themselves for testing over the weekend.

Premier Daniel Andrews clarified information about the ‘social bubble’ for people who are living alone, which essentially allows them to have the benefits of the intimate partners arrangement.

“A single person will be able to have another individual to their home…so long as they are the only adult living there,” Andrews said.

“The curfew does apply, but the 5 km limit does not.”

Andrews also confirmed that skate parks will not be reopening until the third step which commences on October 26. Outdoor gym equipment will be accessible on September 14.

Advertisement