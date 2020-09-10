Victoria had recorded 43 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

There have been 9 further lives lost – 7 of those are connected to aged care.

There are 1,336 active cases across the state. 140 people are in hospital with 12 in ICU.

665 of cases are in aged care.

Over 13,000 were taken yesterday. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has appealed to anyone with the mildest symptoms to go to either one of over 200 test sites or call for a test to be taken at your home.

Andrews has also confirmed that there will be more news on Regional Victoria taking a step, or perhaps two, towards opening up next week.

The Premier has also given an update on contact tracing date confirming that for the week to September 8, 92.3% of positive cases were interviewed with 24 hours, and 98.3% of known cases were notified within 48 hours.

