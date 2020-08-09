The Victorian Government have announced there have been 394 new cases of Coronavirus diagnosed overnight.

There have been a further 17 deaths since yesterday. 10 of the deaths are linked to aged care.

268 fines were given out of the last 24 hours for Stage 4 breaches, included 38 people who refused to wear a mask.

One man was fined for breaching curfew after being found walking on William Street in the CBD, he lives in St Albans. His excuse for being out was that had been in the city to meet friends at a hotel and have drinks.

Another man was found to have four men over in his backyard in Mount Alexander and was fined for having them over to ‘watch the footy’.