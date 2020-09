Victoria has recorded 37 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

There have been 6 further lives lost. All deaths are linked to Aged Care.

There are just 58 active cases in Regional Victoria, none of today’s cases are from regional areas.

The average number of cases In Melbourne is 61.6, to move forward that number needs to be below 50.

In Regional Victoria, the average is 4.3.

Regional Victoria is set to move forward TWO STEPS by mid next week.