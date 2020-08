Victoria has today recorded 278 new cases of Coronavirus overnight.

There have been a further 8 lives lost.

#Covid19VicData for 13 August 2020.

More detail will be provided this afternoon.

Premier Daniel Andrews will address the media later this morning.