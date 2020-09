Victoria has recorded 28 new Coronavirus cases overnight. Metropolitan Melbourne’s rolling day average now stands at 44.4.

There have been 8 further lives lost.

Over 14,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and have had their results returned.

Education Minister James Merlino announced a package worth $26.7million to fund early childhood education. It will see Kindergarten continue to be free for most families during Term 4.