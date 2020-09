Victoria has recorded 21 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There have been 7 further deaths.

The daily average in Melbourne is now 39.3, in regional Victoria, it’s 1.9.

The average in Melbourne must remain below 50 for restrictions to ease.

This is Victoria’s lowest daily case count since June 25th.

There were 11,952 tests processed in the last 24 hours.