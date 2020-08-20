Victoria’s new Coronavirus cases have dropped to 179.

There have been 9 further lives lost – 7 are linked to aged care.

Over 20,000 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, which Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews described as a “fantastic effort.”

“Please come forward and get tested. We’ll get your tests results back to you as quickly as we can,” Andrews said in a midday media conference.

The Victorian Government has also announced an increased response to disability care. A specialised centre to deal with the sector has been set us and relief funds will be available to help cover costs of a new one worker to two sites rule.

#Covid19VicData for 21 August 2020.

There are 179 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours, and an additional 9 deaths reported. We are sending condolences to their loved ones. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/1oHSoNMqQd — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 20, 2020

Advertisement