Victoria’s new Coronavirus cases have dropped to 179.

There have been 9 further lives lost – 7 are linked to aged care.

Over 20,000 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, which Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews described as a “fantastic effort.”

“Please come forward and get tested. We’ll get your tests results back to you as quickly as we can,” Andrews said in a midday media conference.

The Victorian Government has also announced an increased response to disability care. A specialised centre to deal with the sector has been set us and relief funds will be available to help cover costs of a new one worker to two sites rule.

Coronavirus COVID-19 melbourne victoria