Victoria has recorded 7 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Four cases are in Melbourne and three are in Shepparton.

There have been 5 further lives lost – four are linked to aged care.

Over 16,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has dropped to 9.6. Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average has risen to 0.6 due to the cases located in Shepparton.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said that the outbreak in Shepparton will require an “urgent public health response” and sites will be set up within the community for people to come forward for testing.