Victoria has recorded 70 new Coronavirus overnight.

There have been 5 further lives lost. Two deaths occurred prior to yesterday – all five are linked to aged care.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed more about the re-opening roadmaps that will be revealed on Sunday. There will be two – one for metro Melbourne and one for regional Victoria.

The restrictions along the NSW-Victorian border has been eased for residents, creating a 50KM ‘bubble’ for those with a ‘border region resident’ permit to travel in. It will come into effect from 12:01am Friday, September 4.