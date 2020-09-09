Victoria has reported 51 new Coronavirus cases and seven further deaths on Thursday. Four of the deaths are connected to aged care.

It follows a spike of 76 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday.

169 people are in hospital with 17 of those in ICU.

Melbourne’s roadmap shows it must keep its 14-day average between 30 and 50 to move to stage 3 (+).

Regional Victoria has recorded 0 cases, with Premier Daniel Andrews saying there are positive signs ahead for the areas.

“Regional Victoria are quite close to being able to take perhaps not just one step, but two,” Andrews said in a Thursday morning press conference.

Andrews has also defended the curfew in place, saying it is “common sense tells you we won’t need a curfew forever.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will need it for so long as it serves a useful purpose in helping police to enforce rules that are making it more likely that we can open and stay open.”