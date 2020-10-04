Victoria has recorded 9 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There have been no further lives lost.

30 Victorians are in hospital.

More than 9,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it was a ‘strong number’ compared to last weekend.

77 cases are in aged care settings.

Metropolitan Melbourne’s 14-day rolling daily average is now 11.6. Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling daily average is 0.3.

It has been confirmed today that the Chadstone outbreak has grown to 24 cases.

The Victorian government has announced that Year 7-10 students will return to face-to-face learning from next week with a staggered approach. Year 7 will return from Monday October 12, and Year 8-10 will return from October 26.