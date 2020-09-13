Victoria has recorded 35 new cases of Coronavirus. It is the lowest daily total in 11 weeks.

There have been six further deaths (one removed since the first announcement due to duplication) – all are linked to aged care.

122 Victorians are in hospital with 12 in ICU. Seven are on ventilators.

There are no new cases in Regional Victoria and there are expected to be announcements about easing of restrictions in the coming days.

There are currently 1,075 active cases in Victoria. 176 are healthcare workers.

The state government has announced a $290million package for hospitality and entertainment businesses. It will see patrons be seated outside for eating and drinking for Summer to replicate what major cities like New York and London have done during the global pandemic.

