Victoria has recorded 11 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There have been no further lives lost.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is now 9.7. Regional Victoria 14-day rolling average is now 0.4.

Over 15,000 tests were conducted yesterday which is described as a ‘strong’ number. 2,360 were taken in regional Victoria.

17 Victorians are in hospital, one is in ICU.

There are 203 active cases across the state. 50 cases are in aged care settings and 25 are healthcare workers. Four active cases are currently in regional Victoria.

The Kilmore outbreak has grown to four cases and there is likely to be a fifth case.

