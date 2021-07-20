Victoria’s fifth lockdown has been extended by 7 days.

That means the lockdown should, if all going well, end at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, July 27th.

It follows 13 cases being announced overnight, of which we already knew about 4.

Twelve of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks, but there is one case that is under investigation.

9 of the 13 were in quarantine during their entire infectious period and do not pose a risk to the community.

There are currently 96 active cases in the state.

More than 49,000 cases were undertaken in the past 24 hours.

Changes to the lockdown include that there is now NO entry from New South Wales unless you a permitted worker. That means any stranded Victorians in NSW, will now not be allowed to enter unless they have a compassionate exemption. All current permits will be cancelled and need to reapplied for.

Children with disabilities will also be allowed to return to school if their parents raise concerns that they are unable to continue to educate them from home.