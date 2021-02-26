Victorians will be able to go mask free in non-public indoor settings from 11:59 PM tonight, they will still be required in supermarkets and high-risk settings.

It’s one of the many relaxations announced by Premier Daniel Andrews in a press conference today.

As part of the announcements, was an easing meaning sporting stadium will be able to return to 50% capacity, meaning Richmond V Carlton in Round 1 of the AFL can be played in front of 50,000 fans.

Other restrictions that have been eased mean Victoria will return to its Christmas settings, including:

30 people in private home settings

100 people max in outdoor settings

Offices can return back to 75% of their overall capacity.

Pubs and restaurants can go to 1 person per square metres with no patron limit.

Funerals and weddings have no limit but a density limit of 1 person per 2sq metres

Gyms can now expand to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors with 1 per 4 sq metres.

Well done, Victoria.