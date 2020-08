There have been 331 new cases of Coronavirus reported overnight.

There have been a further 19 deaths overnight. 14 of these deaths are linked to aged care.

650 Victorians are in hospital, with 47 in ICU.

There were 34,090 tests undertaken yesterday.

There were 331 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours.

Sadly, 19 deaths were reported.#Covid19VicData pic.twitter.com/bajE79zjUy — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 10, 2020

Advertisement