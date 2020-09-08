Victoria’s new Coronavirus cases have jumped to 76 new cases.

There have been 11 further deaths – nine are linked to aged care.

196 Victorians are in hospital, with 20 of those in ICU.

There are currently 1,622 active cases in the state. This includes 252 healthcare workers.

82 of the active cases recorded are in regional Victoria, however, Premier Daniel Andrews said opening the areas is possible but a decision hasn’t been made.

Andrews also confirmed today that workers permits that expire shortly can be extended. Information will be provided shortly via the DHHS website that can be accessed by employers.

