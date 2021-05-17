Victorians are about to ask for more data when they check in with the Services Victoria App from Tuesday.

When scanning the QR code at venues, you will also now be asked to provide your surname, previously, only your first name was needed.

The change is happening to make the data more accessible for contacts tracers and to ensure that when a venue is declared as an exposure site, people can be identified.

Most Victorians won’t need to do anything to see the change but some may be asked to update their app if they are on an older version.