Three people have drowned in one day following separate incidents in waters along the Victorian coast.

One woman drowned at Venus Bay when she attempted to assist a girl who was struggling in the water on Wednesday evening.

The woman in her 20s was pulled from the water by an off-duty lifeguard and was unable to be revived.

Others, including the girl who she had attempted to assist made it back to the shore safely.

Meanwhile, one woman died with another five taken to hospital following an incident at Bushrangers Bay near Cape Schanck on Wednesday afternoon.

The Westpac rescue chopper was called in to assist a group who were swept off the rocks at the bay.

Life-Saving Victoria says that while the beach is “moderately safe waves are low” people should steer clear of the rocks.

Earlier in the day a man in his 80s was pulled from the water unconscious at a beach in Tootgarook.

All three deaths will be investigated by a coroner.