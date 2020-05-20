Visitors to the Twelve Apostles have been found to have ignored closure warnings, as others started to ride trial bikes on tracks that are closed.

Parks Victoria has revealed last weekend was busy at many of its reserves in Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Over 10,000 people visited the 1000 steps and the largest numbers of people flocked to Werribee State Gorge Park.

Some, however, were found to have left rubbish, ignored closed areas and camped illegally.

There were 62 infringements given across the Great Otway National Park and Otway Forest Park and ten fines were given to people ignoring closures at the Twelve Apostles.

Many of Victoria’s parks are now open but all visitors must abide by social distancing rules as well as remembering that if you can stay at home – you must stay at home.