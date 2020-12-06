Victorians are being encouraged to use their judgment about wearing masks despite it no longer being mandatory in some settings.

The easing of further COVID-19 restrictions means it is no longer compulsory to wear masks in offices or cafes.

Masks must still be carried at all times and worn on public transport, in ride-share vehicles, at indoor shopping centres and crowded places.

Premier Daniel Andrews says people should use their discretion about wearing masks in instances where adequate social distancing cannot be achieved.

“Masks have been a great insurance policy and remain as such,” Mr Andrews said.

Melbourne households are now able to receive 30 visitors a day – up from 15 – from an unlimited number of other homes, under changes that came into effect overnight.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people are permitted in public places.

Caps have been removed for weddings, funerals and religious events, with attendance instead subject to one person per two square metres.

Patron limits at pubs, cafes and restaurants have also been scrapped, but venues must observe the rule of one person per two square metres. Customers will no longer have to be seated for service.

It follows the quarantining of 176 passengers and crew from a flight into Melbourne after German travellers flying from Tokyo failed to enter mandatory quarantine in Sydney, and boarded Virgin flight VA838 which landed in Melbourne at 1.25pm on Saturday.

KIIS 101.1’s Jase Hawkins revealed on the weekend that he was one of the passengers on the flight and has now been asked to isolate.

Neither of the pair – a 53-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy – have shown symptoms and have since tested negative to COVID, Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said.

“Until such time as these two international travellers return their next negative test, which we remain positive about, unfortunately the 176-plus people on that plane … are required to self-isolate,” Mr Foley said

A handful of airport-based staff have also been told to self-isolate.

NSW Police has accepted responsibility for the bungle.

AAP