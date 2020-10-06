Victorians have been told to expect some wild weather from today as a tropical weather system stretches down from Darwin.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for most of northern Victoria, with more than 100mm of rain expected in some parts.

Those in affected areas are being warned that the band of rain could bring with it flash flooding.

Severe Weather Update: significant rainfall to bring flooding to parts of southeastern Aust. Video current as at 1.00pm AEST, Tues 6 Oct 2020. For the latest forecasts & warnings check our website at https://t.co/v2sYSWnni5 & follow advice from emergency services @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/x8WeKOSKjO — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 6, 2020

Melbourne will escape the worst of the weather, but should still expect to see 10-20mm of rain from this afternoon.

The city will see a mostly dry morning, before the rain moves in.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that although the predicted amount of rain was unusual for this time of year, but the current La Nina weather pattern is behind the rain burst.

The severe weather warnings have been issued for residents in Mallee, Northern Country, North Central, Wimmera and parts of Central, South West and North East forecast districts.