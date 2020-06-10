The mysterious killing of swans in a Victorian lake has led to a quest to find the perpetrator of these attacks.

Local swans at Lake Wendouree in Ballarat have reportedly been found with their heads chopped off.

Wildlife rescue volunteer Jessica Robertson told Nine News volunteers had found a swan with its head severed one month after a first attack.

But the City of Ballarat spokeswoman said they were unaware of the attack until contacted by police.

“We will continue to monitor CCTV footage in the Lake Wendouree precinct for anti-social behaviour and inform Victoria Police of any concerns,” the spokesperson said.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning said investigations were ongoing.

Killing, harassing or disturbing wildlife can be penalised with up to $8000 and an additional fine of more than $800 per animal.

