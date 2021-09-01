The controversial ban on playgrounds will be lifted, but Victorians will remain under curfew in a cautious exit plan out of the state’s sixth lockdown.

On the same day Victoria recorded 120 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, the state government unveiled revised restrictions.

Of those new cases, 64 are linked to existing virus outbreaks, leaving 56 potential mystery cases. Only 20 were in isolation for their entire infectious period.

The last time Victoria’s case numbers exceeded 100 was on September 2 last year, when 110 cases were recorded.

Two women, aged in their 40s and 60s, are also the state’s first COVID-19 victims this year, dying in their homes on Tuesday.

With the case numbers and proportion of people not in isolation while infectious still growing, most of the current restrictions will remain in place until about September 23, when the 70 per cent of the eligible population is expected to have received the first dose of vaccine.

However, playgrounds will reopen on Friday for children aged 12 and under with the supervision of just one parent or guardian who must wear a mask at all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In-home carers, such as babysitters, will be expanded to include school-aged children, but only if both parents are authorised workers.

But Victoria will have to reach 70 per cent first dose vaccinations in the eligible population before any further restriction easings.

AAP