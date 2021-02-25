Victorians are being told to expect relaxed mask rules along with eased restrictions around home gatherings when Premier Daniel Andrews fronts a press conference in Melbourne today.

Leaders are set to meet this morning, they will consider shifting rules back to where they were before the Black Rock cluster saw renewed COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

It is expected that Victorians will once again be allowed to welcome more than five people into their homes per day.

Meanwhile, big changes to mask-wearing are also expected.

It’s expected that people will only have to wear masks in supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, public transport, rideshares and cabs.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to front the media before midday today, however, changes are not expected to take effect until at least midnight tonight.

On Thursday, no new cases of coronavirus were reported in Victoria, while there are only now 10 active cases linked to the Holiday Inn cluster.

