Victorians seeking to get vaccinated are facing delays of up to a month as the state faces shortages of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Herald Sun reports that people are being told of the long waits when they attempt to book in to get vaccinated with their first jab.

While some seeking to book in to get their second vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine are being told to call back in a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Pfizer jabs for walk-ins at the state’s vaccination centres have been suspended in light of the shortages.

However, despite ongoing concerns around the supply of vaccine, the federal government has turned the issue back on Victoria.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt called on Victoria to fix its booking system to allow those getting the Pfizer vaccine to book in appointments for both first and second doses at the same time.

So far, Victoria has administered 797,000 doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines having been supplied with 1.134 million doses.

News of the shortage comes as the number of community transmission cases continues to grow, following the state’s easing of lockdown restrictions.

Four new locally-acquired cases were reported over the long weekend, with a number of new exposure sites added.

You can find the full list of COVID exposure sites at the Department of Health’s website.