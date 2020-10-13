The Victorian Government has revealed that 19,324 fines have been dished out to residents who have flouted coronavirus restrictions – tallying a whopping $27.88million.

However, only four per cent of Victorians have fully paid off their fine.

845 fines, which is around $1.45million, have been paid and 18 per cent are at the “final demand” stage.

Those who choose not to pay up face severe consequences such as property seizure or even jail time.

Victorian residents who are caught in the act an initial 28 days to pay before sending a penalty reminder notice with a 21-day payment deadline.

If the fine remains unpaid, it is then sent to Fines Victoria who issues a “final demand” to pay within 21 days before taking action such as wheel clamping and suspending vehicle registrations.

