Residents in South-East Victoria have been put on high alert for thunderstorm asthmas today.

High grass pollen levels and an unexpected thunderstorm forecast on Thursday means some people may experience difficulty breathing, according to Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

“People with asthma or hay fever, or who experience wheezing, breathlessness, a feeling of tightness in the chest or a persistent cough, should have their reliever medication with them at all times today,” he said.

Residents should avoid going outside during wind gusts before the storm, and should close windows and doors.