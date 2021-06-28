After 111 days, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has returned to work after recovering from a serious spinal injury.

Sporting a hard hat and a hi-vis vest at the site of the Metro Tunnel worksite, Andrews begun his Monday morning press conference by asking if everyone was “right to go”, a quote he has become known for.

Andrews thanked Deputy Premier James Merlino, who acted as Victorian Premier during his time off, his family, colleagues, medical staff as well as Victorians who sent well wishes while he was in recovery.

“I’m particularly grateful to all of those Victorians who sent their best wishes and messages of support. It means the world to me, to Kath, the kids, to all of us.”

When asked by reporters about rumours surrounding his accident, Andrews said it was “pointless to get into arguments with fools.”

“I don’t know that you can put an end to some of these vile stories. People who make up their own facts, you’re best not really to get into an argument with them.”