Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been nominated for a leadership award for his management of the Coronavirus crisis.

The McKinnon Prize in Political Leadership is awarded to a politician “who successfully tackled vital issues of public policy, overcame adversity and achieved real change for the public good.”

The selection panel said they chose Andrews for a nomination because he displayed “firm, decisive and courageous leadership”.

“Throughout the crisis, he based key decisions on expert health advice — a brave approach which led to some less popular decisions,” the nomination statement said.

“Although Andrews was criticised for the devastating failings of Victoria’s hotel quarantine system, he was acknowledged for swiftly calling an inquiry into the system, and for committing to act on its recommendations.”

Prime Minister Scott Morison, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt are also in the running for the prize.