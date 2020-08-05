Victorian health officials have now cleared up the rules around babysitting following the introduction of a permit system for childcare in stage 4.

The Department of Health and Human Services has said the current arrangements for babysitters can remain for those who are on the permitted workers list.

As with childcare, parents who do not have anyone in the household who can help supervise their children can go ahead with their arranged babysitting plans.

This means essential workers can get help from a family member or a nanny if those plans were already in place.

No NEW plans can be made, however.

The DHHS also advises against care being provided by people in at-risk groups, such as grandparents.