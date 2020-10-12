A Horsham man is under investigation by Victoria Police after seeming to bonnet-surf on a moving car as part of a TikTok-inspired video.
The Dreams challenge originated on TikTok, with a now-viral TikTok star longboarding down a highway to the sound of Fleetwood Mac’s song Dreams while drinking from a bottle of
The video since amassed over 45 million of views along with copycat videos, including one from Fleetwood Mac’s drummer Mick Fleetwood.
But Police could think that Victorian man Luke Zivkovic might have taken the challenge too far by riding atop a moving vehicle, while drinking a stubby of beer and smoking a cigarette.
Zivkovic told 7News that there was no danger in the act, and that the car was driving on a private road below 20kph.