Victorians can now sit their learner drivers test from the comfort of home, with 500 budding motorists from the state’s east selected as the first to try the new online assessment.

The Victorian government on Wednesday launched its new online test in a bid to break down barriers faced by some prospective learner drivers including transport, distance and limited appointment times.

The course, which features a mix of theory, interactive videos and visual graphics, takes between four and six hours to complete and prospective learners have 12 months from registration to sit it.

To access it, customers must create a myVicRoads account, pay a small test fee and have a compatible electronic device.

Successful learner drivers will still have to travel to a VicRoads site to confirm their identity, have their photo taken and complete an eyesight check.

Some 500 prospective learners with existing test appointments in Gippsland have been hand-picked as the first Victorians to sit the online test.

The program will be ramped up to 1000 applicants each week from early May for those with existing appointments in metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria, before becoming fully available from late June.

Tens of thousands of driving tests in Victoria were postponed last during coronavirus lockdowns.

Roads Minister Ben Carroll said the addition of nine temporary licence-testing sites had helped to clear the backlog, with 107,000 tests and computerised assessments completed since September.

“The coronavirus pandemic has made us adapt to new technology quickly,” he said in a statement.

“The new course and assessment model provides new drivers with the best possible knowledge before they get behind the wheel – keeping young Victorians safe as they get on the roads for the first time.”

