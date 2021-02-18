Official Victorian Health Facebook pages have managed to dodge the tech giant’s move to block Australian news from its website over the federal government’s proposed media bargaining law.

Victorians are still able to access the content on these Facebook pages and spokespeople from the department will still be able to post official information for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, other states and territories have been affected including Queensland, Western Australian and the ACT.

On Thursday morning, Health Minister Martin Foley spoke out over the situation which has made headlines across the country.

“This is an issue of concern, we need to make sure reliable, authoritative health information is readily available on all platforms.

“Anything that removes credible and reliable information sources in the midst of a global pandemic is beyond regrettable and needs to be fixed.

“This matter needs to be taken up by the federal government and fixed as soon as possible.”

Victorian Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar also weighed in, speaking about relying on social media to deliver information about the vaccine.

“Getting critical health information is going to be particularly important not only at a time where we’re trying to get people tested and do the right thing, but also heading into vaccination.”