Victorians are being urged to remain vigilant against Coronavirus after the state went 61 days without a single case of community transmission.

There are 8 active cases of COVID-19 In managed isolation areas.

On Tuesday, acting premier Jacinta Allan said “People can become more relaxed, but I think we’ve seen from the 6899 tests that were performed yesterday (Monday) that there are people still understanding their role.’’

Victoria’s border with New South Wales will remain closed over the New Year, with no comment on when that would change.

“I appreciate, particularly over the summer season, why people want greater certainty, people wanting to look at having holidays, visit family in New South Wales or alternatively in Victoria,” she said.

“But we know that based on the experience we’ve seen this year we have to follow the health advice. We have to continue to be very careful as we move around the community because that’s the only way we get to hold on to these record numbers.”