The Victorian Government has announced, out of an “abundance of caution’ that all areas of the Victorian and New South Wales border will be turned into an Orange Zone from 6AM, July 2.

That means that any travellers who enter the “border bubble” from the New South Wales side will need to get tested when they arrive home, or their end destination, and isolate until they get a negative result.

 

All border bubble arrangements for residents in the area, remain the same.

